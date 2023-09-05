Live
- Naidu to visit Anantapur, Kurnool from Sept 5 to 9
- SSS drinking water project employees call off agitation
- Narayana Hospital to conduct camp on pimples from today
- Govt making medical education out of reach for BCs, alleges TDP
- Dr Chandi Kumari receives Best Teacher Award from SOLETE
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Gadkari keeps `3-trn infra projects on fast track
- Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Gandhi at Rajghat
- Chittoor: ZP chief G Srinivasulu sets Oct 30 deadline for govt buildings’ completion
- Will strive for ‘state art’ status to Kalamkari: TTD Chairman
Just In
Maratha outfits decry Jalna lathicharge
Different Maratha outfits on Monday staged a protest in Baramati city in Pune district of Maharashtra against the police lathicharge on quota protesters in Jalna and demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar quit the Shiv Sena-BJP government.
Pune: Different Maratha outfits on Monday staged a protest in Baramati city in Pune district of Maharashtra against the police lathicharge on quota protesters in Jalna and demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar quit the Shiv Sena-BJP government. In Pune city, Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar group), and Congress took to the streets in Kothrud area and warned the government not to test the patience of the Maratha community. In Baramati, members of Maratha outfits raised slogans asking local NCP MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to quit the government.
Slogans were also raised against BJP leader and another Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the Home Department.
“Fadnavis, who is deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government, has failed to make any efforts for Maratha reservation over the last year. Do not test the patience of Marathas,” said Ankush Kakade, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, during the agitation in Pune city.