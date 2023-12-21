Live
- Nitish Kumar not angry at me, INDIA bloc united: Lalu Prasad
- Excise policy case: Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on Sanjay Singh's bail plea on Dec 22
- Nepalese girl forced into child labour rescued by NGOs, Haryana Police
- CWC resolution condemns suspension of 143 MPs; says democracy 'under assault'
- Mumbai NCB busts India-Australia drug ring, seizes large cache of narcotics
- Study decodes link between waist circumference & infertility in women
- Five robbers loot jewellery shop in Bihar's Begusarai, shoot employee
- Signia Marks a New Era with the Inauguration of its 350th Best Sound Center in Partnership with Hear Sens Hearing Clinic in Hyderabad
- Meghalaya has surpassed national average in Jal Jeevan Mission: Conrad Sangma
- Odisha minor girl gang-rape case: Rights body asks authorities to pay Rs 5L interim compensation
Just In
Maratha quotas: Shinde govt seeks more time, Jarange-Patil says 'no'
A ministerial delegation arrived in Maharashtra's Jalna on Thursday evening to meet Shivba Sanghatana chief Manoj Jarange-Patil and seek more time to implement the proposed Maratha reservation, but he remained adamant on his December 24 deadline.
Jalna: A ministerial delegation arrived in Maharashtra's Jalna on Thursday evening to meet Shivba Sanghatana chief Manoj Jarange-Patil and seek more time to implement the proposed Maratha reservation, but he remained adamant on his December 24 deadline.
The delegation rushed to Antarvali-Sarathi village a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a detailed statement in the Maharashtra Legislature Session in Nagpur that the government would implement the Maratha quota at a special session to be convened in February next year.
The delegation, comprising Ministers Girish Mahajan, Uday Samant and others, pleaded for "some more time" and urged Jarange-Patil to suspend all his planned public rallies and agitation programmes till February 2024.
Jarange-Patil also demanded that in the case of those whose Kunbi Caste certificates have been found, the government should provide the same certificate to their blood relatives on maternal side, to which the delegation said was "not possible as per the laws".
Mahajan reiterated the CM’s and the government’s stance that the Maratha quotas would be given without affecting the existing OBC reservations, but the Maratha leader stuck to his demand for issuing Kunbi Caste certificates to the blood relations on the maternal side.
Continuing in an aggressive vein, a group of Maratha activists waved black flags at state Bharatiya Janata Party President Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nanded on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil is likely to continue with his planned public rallies in certain districts over the next few days, starting with Beed on Saturday. Later, he would announce his next agitation programme on December 25, to keep up the pressure on the government, said an aide in Mumbai.
Jarange-Patil has earlier warned that if the Maratha quotas are not implemented by December 24, then lakhs of Marathas from all over the state would march and lay siege to Mumbai.