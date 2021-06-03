Marriott International to deliver meals to Covid warriors

New Delhi : With an aim to support the resilience of both frontline workers and people that continue to battle through the pandemic, Marriott International, through its delivery service Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels will be delivering balanced and safe meals to frontline workers and medical professionals at 23 hospitals and Covid centres across six major cities in India.

The branded trucks will run across – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa and Pune providing close to 15,000 plus meals across these cities.



Frontline workers at hospitals and Covid centres across India have been working tirelessly to continue providing the best medical support to people. With the alarming rise in the number of Covid cases, people across hospitals and independent centres are relying on nutritious meals to sail through the recovery period and isolation. Marriot International aims to support this cause.



Commenting on the initiative, Khushnooma Kapadia, Senior Area Director of Marketing, South Asia, Marriott International Inc., said, "This is the time we all need to rally our forces as organisations, to work relentlessly for the benefit of the larger community. There are individuals who are putting themselves 'in the line of fire' working day and night to help and assist with Covid inflicted individuals. By providing these meals we aim to make them feel special and appreciated. As a socially responsible organization, this is our mission and our cultural ethos."



These meals are an ensemble of vegetarian dishes specially curated from the kitchens of hotels such as The St. Regis Mumbai, The Westin Mumbai, JW Marriott New Delhi, JW Marriott Kolkata, The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, The Westin Pune, The Westin Goa & Marriott Goa. With a community of 125 hotels across India, Marriott International has taken this initiative to leverage its wide-reaching network to make a difference by providing healthy meals to Covid warriors till June 6, 2021.

