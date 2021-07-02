Massive shortage of vaccine in Assam

Guwahati/New Delhi/Mumbai: The BJP-led Assam government could vaccinate only 16.63 lakh people in the last 10 days, almost 45 per cent less than Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's target of inoculating 30 lakh people, due to a massive shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, a senior health official said on Thursday.

As per the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission under the state Health Department, a total of 16,63,405 people were inoculated across the state from June 21 to June 30. This figure is way below the ambitious 30-lakh target set during Sarma's meeting with all the stakeholders of the districts on June 19.

Mumbaikars expressed unhappiness over the suspension of the vaccination drive at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on Thursday due to shortage of vaccines doses, and raised questions over the management of the inoculation programme.

Some residents also wondered if this was a bid to "divert people to private hospitals" for paid jabs rather than getting free vaccine doses at government centres. Last month also, the inoculation drive was suspended once due to unavailability of sufficient number of vaccine doses.

"Private hospitals have got thrice their normal quota for tmrw whereas the free vaccination centres are shut. Scam to divert people to private hospitals,"citizen Azmina Kotadiya tweeted.

After states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Delhi have asked for more supplies in July, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hit out on Thursday, saying states should stop playing "shameless politics" and focus on governance rather than create panic.

He said 12 crore doses would be sent to the states in July, apart from the 25% supply that is reserved for private hospitals. This would mean about 15-16 crore doses in all in July, which should be enough for daily vaccinations of 50-60 lakh this month.

A senior central government official said the real issue was of supplies, which are expected to be moderate in July and could see a quantum increase only August onwards.