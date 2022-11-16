Matter of pride for Indians: Modi

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took over India's G20 presidency at the forum's summit in Indonesia's Bali.

In his closing remarks at the summit, Modi said that it is a matter of pride for every Indian as the country takes over the presidency. "We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change," he said.

The PM said India's G20 presidency will be "inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented." "In the next one year, it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action," he said.

India will assume G20 presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022.

Earlier, Modi said the principle of "data for development" will be an integral part of the overall theme of India's upcoming G20 presidency.

"Digital transformation is the most remarkable change of our era. The proper use of digital technologies can become a force multiplier in the decades-long global fight against poverty," Modi said at a session on digital transformation.

The digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race and its greater benefits will be realised only when digital access becomes truly inclusive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 summit on Wednesday.