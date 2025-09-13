Mauritius PM offers prayers at Ram temple

Ayodhya: Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Friday offered prayers at the Ram temple here. Ramgoolam along with his wife Veena Ramgoolam also reviewed the temple construction work and received updates on its progress, officials said. A 30-member delegation of Mauritius officials accompanied him.

Earlier, on his arrival here, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A red carpet was laid out for the Mauritius Prime Minister who was received with Vedic chants, 'kalash aarti', flower showers and the rhythmic sounds of drums, nagadas and the 'shankh'.

The route leading to the Ram temple from the airport was decorated to welcome the Mauritius PM. Posters and banners welcoming him were also put up across the route. According to a press statement, Ramgoolam spent about half-an-hour in the temple complex and also saw its construction work.