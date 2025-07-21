Maurya Promises Prompt Action at Janata Darshan: “Every Citizen Deserves Justice.” - Deputy CM Maurya

Lucknow: Reinforcing the Uttar Pradesh government’s commitment to responsive governance, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya presided over a Janata Darshan program at his Lucknow camp office on Monday. During this event, he listened to public grievances and issued immediate directives to officials for their resolution.

Citizens from over three dozen districts, including Basti, Sultanpur, Kaushambi, Bareilly, Barabanki, and Farrukhabad, presented their cases directly to the Deputy Chief Minister. The issues raised included land disputes, delays in pension payments, education concerns, infrastructure deficiencies, police actions, and health-related requests.

Describing Janata Darshan as a vital channel for public dialogue, Shri Maurya stated, “It is the government's resolve to ensure justice for every individual, regardless of their status. Public interest is the government's foremost priority.” He emphasized the importance of on-the-spot inspections and timely solutions, particularly for sensitive cases such as illegal land occupation and harassment.

He instructed district officials, including the Commissioner of Police for Agra, the Superintendent of Police for Firozabad, and other senior bureaucrats, to form joint revenue-police teams to address land-related issues with both urgency and sensitivity.

Officials were directed to provide complete and satisfactory resolutions, ensuring that citizens do not have to make repeated visits. Special emphasis was placed on addressing complaints from women, the elderly, disabled individuals, and marginalized communities.

“Every department must respond with accountability. Negligence will not be tolerated at any level,” Maurya asserted, adding that government services must reach all eligible beneficiaries promptly.

The session concluded with renewed confidence among attendees, as the Deputy Chief Minister reiterated, “No one should leave disappointed. Resolving people's problems is our duty—and our mission.”