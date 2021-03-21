Maximum Temperature Likely To Be 35 Degrees Celsius In Delhi Today

New Delhi: It was a hot and humid morning in the national capital on Sunday, meteorological department officials said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, they said.

According to the officials, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with haze during the day.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category. Air quality index (AQI) was 249 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe", while an AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.