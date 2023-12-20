Mazagon Dockyard wins Rs 1,615cr deal to make six Next Gen ships for Coast Guard

New Delhi: Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has been awarded the contract to make six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs 1614.89 crore, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

While four of these state-of-the-art vessels will replace the aging ships of Indian Coast Guard, the other two will augment the fleet.

The acquisition of these modern platforms is aimed to boost the ICG's capability and reinforces the increased focus of government towards maritime security. These high-tech ships will play a critical role in enhancing surveillance, law enforcement, search and rescue, Maritime Pollution Response and humanitarian assistance by the ICG, according to the official statement.

Along with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, these 115m offshore petrol vessels would be equipped with Multipurpose Drones, AI capability, and Wirelessly Controlled Remote Water Rescue Craft Lifebuoy, enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the ICG to face new-age multidimensional challenges.

These multi-role state-of-the-art vessels will be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by MDL, Mumbai, and will be delivered in a total period of 66 months.

The contract achieves the objectives of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ to boost the nation's indigenous shipbuilding capability, bolstering maritime economic activities and fostering the growth of ancillary industries, especially the MSME sector.

The project will also generate employment opportunities and expertise development in the country, the official statement said.