MCD Announces Standing Committee Election on June 3

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued a notification announcing the election of a new member to its Standing Committee. The election will take place during the general meeting of the corporation scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

According to the official statement, the general meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held at 2:00 PM on June 3, 2025. In addition to the Standing Committee election, the corporation will also take up three previously deferred meetings. These postponed sessions—originally scheduled for January 2024, April 2025, and May 2025—will be convened consecutively at 4:00 PM, 4:10 PM, and 4:20 PM on the same day.

It is worth noting that the Standing Committee seat became vacant following the resignation of Kamaljit Sehrawat from the position of councillor, after being elected as a Member of Parliament. Her resignation led to the automatic loss of her Standing Committee membership, prompting the need for a by-election.

This development comes amidst significant political shifts within the MCD. After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the municipal government, several of its councillors defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As a result, AAP suffered setbacks in the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections, with BJP securing both key posts.