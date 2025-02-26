MCD approves plan to make 12K staff permanent

Live
In a significant move, the Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved a proposal to regularize 12,000 temporary employees.
New Delhi: In a significant move, the Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved a proposal to regularize 12,000 temporary employees.
Mayor Mahesh Kumar announced that the resolution was passed in the House, fulfilling a key promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to its voters.The proposal also includes major reforms in house tax policies. It outlines a complete waiver of house tax for properties below 100 square yards, a 50% reduction for properties between 100 and 500 square yards, and a 25% discount for 1,300 housing societies on timely payments. According to Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mahesh Kumar,The proposal faced fierce opposition from the BJP councillors, who protested vocally in the House. Despite the disruptions, the resolution was passed, and the proceedings were eventually adjourned indefinitely.
“We had the required majority, with over 70 councillors present. We have fulfilled the promises made to the public and our employees", the Mayor stated.
The session witnessed high drama as the Leader of the House alleged that BJP councillors resorted to unruly behavior, including snatching and tearing the resolution copy and damaging the Mayor's microphone.