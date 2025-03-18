MCD meet disrupted amid BJP-AAP clash

New Delhi : The general assembly meeting of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) witnessed intense chaos on Monday as councillors from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) clashed, leading to a disruption of proceedings. The sessionsaw heated confrontations, sloganeering, and even physical altercations between members of both parties.

The meeting took an unruly turn as soon as it began, with BJP councillors storming the well of the House in protest. The situation escalated when some BJP members climbed onto the Mayor’s desk, tore copies of the agenda, and attempted to damage the Mayor’s microphone. A scuffle broke out between AAP and BJP councillors when BJP members tried to snatch the agenda copy from Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal while he was reading it aloud.

Mayor Mahesh Kumar appealed for calm, but as the disruption continued, he was forced to adjourn the meeting indefinitely.

Following the ruckus, Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh (BJP) accused the AAP government of mismanaging the corporation and disregarding democratic principles. He alleged that AAP councillors did not stand up in respect when the Mayor entered, while BJP councillors did. He further claimed that the AAP had lost its majority in the MCD, and any attempt to pass an agenda without discussion would be illegal. Singh also announced plans to write to the Commissioner, challenging the legitimacy of AAP’s governance in the corporation.

On the other hand, Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal (AAP) blamed the BJP for deliberately disrupting the House. He accused BJP councillors ofhaving no interest in addressing the issues of Delhi’s citizens and merely resorting to theatrics. Goyal also took a swipe at BJP, stating that despite its past governance, the mountain of garbage in Delhi remains untouched, contrary to the promises made.

With the meeting adjourned indefinitely, the political deadlock in the MCD continues, raising concerns over the functioning of civic governance in the capital. The escalating tensions between BJP and AAP indicate that future sessions may witness similar disruptions, further impacting municipal decision-making in Delhi.