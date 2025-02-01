MEA working on early visit of PM to US

New Delhi: India and the US are working on an early visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation on January 27.

This was their first phone conversation since the American leader's inauguration last week. "The two sides are working on an early visit of PM Modi to the US to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Specific dates for the visit would be announced at the appropriate time," he said. In their phone conversation on January 27, Modi and Trump vowed to work towards a "trusted" partnership with a focus on boosting India-US cooperation in areas of trade, energy and defence.