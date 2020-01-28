Meet orange seller Hajabba who won Padma Shri award

Harekala Hajabba, an orange seller from Karnataka, was named as one of the recipients of the prestigious Padma Shri Award for 2020. According to a tweet by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, the 68-year-old was standing in line at a ration shop when he received the news that he had been chosen for India's fourth highest civilian honour.

"This fruit seller from Dakshin Kannada is educating poor children in his village of Newpadapu from a decade in a mosque," he said, adding that Hajabba spent his own savings on the school.

According to BBC, Harekala Hajabba's village, Newpadapu, did not have a school until he saved money from his meager earnings to set one up in 2000. As the number of students grew, he even took out loans and used his savings to buy land for the school.

Hajabba, who has never received a formal education, revealed that it was an encounter with foreign tourists that led to his decision of starting a village school.

"The couple were asking me the price of oranges, but then I did not understand. Despite my best efforts, I could not talk in anything besides Tulu and Beary language. The couple walked away.

I felt very bad, and felt that at least the children of my own village should not be in a similar situation. I realised the manner in which communication can help one to progress in life, and at the same time bring people together," he said to The News Minute.

Affectionately known as ' Akshara Santa' (The saint of letters), Mr Hajabba now hopes that the government will set up a PU college in his village.