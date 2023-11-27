  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Meghalaya rights panel seeks report from Govt over non-payment of salaries for years, one staffer's death

Meghalaya rights panel seeks report from Govt over non-payment of salaries for years, one staffers death
x
Highlights

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo-motu cognisance of reports of non-payment of salaries of transport department contractual employees for two to three years and also of the death of one of the workers, MHRC sources said on Monday.

Shillong : The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo-motu cognisance of reports of non-payment of salaries of transport department contractual employees for two to three years and also of the death of one of the workers, MHRC sources said on Monday.

MHRC Secretary Federick M Dopth said that the commission headed by its Chairperson, Justice T Vaiphel (Retd) has issued a notice to the Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang to conduct an inquiry into the entire matter and submit a detailed report to the rights panel within 15 days.

The MHRC Secretary said that the Commission took up the case suo-motu after the local media reported that six contractual employees of the transport department in South Garo Hills District have not received their salaries for over two to three years and one employee recently passed away with dues of over 20 months still to be paid to him.

According to a source from the transport department, some of the employees have pending dues stretching to over 36.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X