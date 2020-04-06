MEIL donates 2 crore to Maharashtra CMRF to tackle coronavirus

The leading industrial company, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (Mail), which stands upfront in supporting the people and the government has once again extended its helping hand to help government of Maharashtra to tackle coronavirus.

The leading industrial company, which already extended its generosity by donating Rs. 5 crore to each of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Rs 2 crore to Karnataka and Rs. 1 crore to Odisha has now announced a donation of Rs. 2 crore to the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra has the highest number of corona cases in the country. Against this backdrop, the people of Maharashtra have been applauding the huge donation of the Megha company.

In a letter enclosed, the Megha has said that it is their responsibility in this hour of need to stand by Maharashtra administration to contain the pandemic. "As a first step we have contributing Rs. 2 crore to chief minister self fund, please accept this humble donation from your trusted partner in infrastructure, " letter reads.

In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, the poor, daily wagers and other government machinery are in no way to get the essentials commodities. To help such people, the Megha has also made a good contribution to the doctors, police, health workers and media personnel who have been working round the clock to fight coronavirus. People are expressing their happiness over Megha's contribution.







