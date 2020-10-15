MEIL kickstarts Asia's longest bi-directional Road Zojila Tunnel Project works

Asia's Longest bi-directional Road Zojila Tunnel Project initially started its work on 15th October. Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari initiated the work with First Blast on virtual mode. The tunnel is one of the longest in Asia with a length of 14.15 KM built situated at an altitude of 11,575 feet and provides yearlong connectivity in the valley.

The valley gets disconnect for nearly 6 to 7 months from other parts of India. Essential services get disrupted. This tunnel connects Srinagar and Leh via Drass and Kargil. Besides Tunnel, MEIL is constructing 18.63 KM approach road partheallel to it. This tunnel on NH-1 will reduce the journey time between Baltal and Matian to just 15 minutes from the present 3.5 hours.

This tunnel is equipped with advanced technology with European standard safety measures. CCTV monitor, continuous electricity supply, Traffic logging equipments internal lightning system, emergency telephone and radio system, over height vehicle control, Automatic fire detectors, Fire alarm buttons, centralized control room, lay – bye roads and other safety measures are installed. In this tunnel maximum speed travel would 80 kmh.

Zojila tunnel will make a new beginning for Indian Army and local people of the region. It gives boost to economic and cultural aspects in Leh and Kargil region. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari commended MEIL's efficiency in completing its tasks in timely manner and requested to complete the project in span of four years. He applauded MEIL MD as a young entrepreneur and praised his efforts in giving employment to the local people of Ladakh and Kashmir.