MEIL to import 11 Cryogenic Oxygen tankers from Thailand to cope-up with shortage of O2

Amid shortage of oxygen in the country due to outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the government, NGOs are making their best to fill the gap over shortage of oxygen. Meanwhile, another 11 cryogenic oxygen tankers are ready to reach India from Thailand.

Authorities took action to import the tanks on a war footing. Each cryogenic tanker holds 1.40 lakh (forty lakh crore) liters of oxygen. This is the first time in the country wherein a large number of cryogenic tankers are being imported. Megha Engineering Corporation (MEIL) is importing oxygen tankers from Thailand to India as part of its social service responsibility.



The first installment will feature three tanks on an Army aircraft. In the first phase, oxygen tankers will arrive at Hyderabad Begumpet Airport at 3 pm today in a special Defense aircraft. Megha Engineering will provide these oxygen tankers free of cost to the government in the wake of Coronavirus second wave. Megha Engineering said the goal is to prevent oxygen shortages in the future.

