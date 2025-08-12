Met department predicts more rain in South Bengal due to likely low-pressure in Bay

Kolkata: The Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that several districts in South Bengal are likely to receive more rain from Thursday onwards, with a low-pressure area expected to form over the north Bay of Bengal in the coming days.

Some south Bengal districts have been witnessing light to moderate rains for the last few days, with the day’s highest temperature increasing above normal at many places.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity has made conditions uncomfortable, but relief is expected soon.

"The monsoon axis is spreading over north Bengal. A warning of heavy to very heavy rain has been issued in north Bengal districts. Districts of south Bengal, on the other hand, are experiencing high humid conditions due to scattered rainfall. Another low-pressure area is likely to take shape later this week, which will result in moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, heavy rain will occur in south Bengal," said a Met department official.

According to him, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and East Midnapore on Tuesday. Humidity-related discomfort will increase for the next two days. Along with the rain, there will be gusty winds ranging between 30 to 40 km per hour in some districts.

However, incessant rain is continuing in most of the districts of North Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rain warning has been issued in the two hilly districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, as well as the districts of Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur, while moderate to heavy rains will occur in all districts of north Bengal till the weekend.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains may occur sporadically in Kolkata and its adjoining areas. The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Tuesday was 28.8 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal. The city's maximum temperature on Monday was 34.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal.