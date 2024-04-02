Live
- Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth gets 'rokafied' to actress Neelam Upadhyay
- ED attaches properties worth Rs 8.80 cr of ex-Delhi Jal Board chief engineer, his wife, others
- Delhi Court grants bail to Businessman Sanjay Sherpuria in money laundering case
- Congress taking support of SDPI even as blasts taking place in Bengaluru: Amit Shah
- BJP arrested opposition leaders to divert attention from expose on electoral bonds: Akhilesh
- K'taka CM saving his chair which Dy CM is trying to snatch: Amit Shah
- Rupee falls 3 paise against US dollar
- Met issues heatwave warning in south Bengal districts
- 2 Naxalites collectively carrying Rs 43 lakh reward killed in encounter with MP police
- LS polls: Poll panel launches 'Myth vs Reality Register' to combat misinformation
Just In
Met issues heatwave warning in south Bengal districts
The Met department on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning in south Bengal districts till April 6.
The Met department on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning in south Bengal districts till April 6.
The weather office warned of a rise in maximum daytemperatureby 2 to 3 degree Celsius over the next few days in south Bengal districts.
Several south Bengal districts, including Purulia, West Bardhaman, Bankura, Jhargram, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas are likely to experience heatwave conditions till April 6, the Met said.
Humid and discomforting weather is likely to prevail over the other districts in south Bengal, it added.
Suri and Murshidabad recorded the day's highest day temperature on Tuesday, with the mercury touching the 39 degree Celsius mark at both places, while Kolkata and Salt Lake were not far behind at 36.7 and 37.3 degree Celsius, respectively, weathermen said.