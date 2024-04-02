Met issues heatwave warning in south Bengal districts

The Met department on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning in south Bengal districts till April 6.

The weather office warned of a rise in maximum daytemperatureby 2 to 3 degree Celsius over the next few days in south Bengal districts.

Several south Bengal districts, including Purulia, West Bardhaman, Bankura, Jhargram, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas are likely to experience heatwave conditions till April 6, the Met said.

Humid and discomforting weather is likely to prevail over the other districts in south Bengal, it added.

Suri and Murshidabad recorded the day's highest day temperature on Tuesday, with the mercury touching the 39 degree Celsius mark at both places, while Kolkata and Salt Lake were not far behind at 36.7 and 37.3 degree Celsius, respectively, weathermen said.