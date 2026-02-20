  1. Home
Redefining Health Through SCOPY Book

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 3:02 PM IST
Redefining Health Through SCOPY Book
“SCOPY,” a 200-page book by Dr. Varun Raju Thirumalagiri, was launched at the IAS Officers Association Club in Hyderabad.

The event was attended by distinguished academicians and professionals, with B. Janardhan Reddy as Chief Guest. Spanning 32 chapters, the book presents a multidimensional approach to health and human understanding, simplifying complex science through accessible language.

A senior laparoscopic and robotic surgeon, Dr. Varun integrates insights from philosophy, psychology, and music. Dignitaries praised “SCOPY” as a unique contribution bridging scientific depth with everyday life perspectives.

