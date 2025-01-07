Microsoft to Train 10 Million Indians in AI Skills by 2030

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced a $3 billion investment in India over the next two years to enhance the nation’s cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The announcement was made during the “Microsoft AI Tour” event on Tuesday.

"This marks the largest expansion we have ever undertaken in India," Nadella said during his keynote address. The funding will support the growth of Microsoft’s Azure cloud services in the region and meet increasing demand for AI-driven solutions. As part of the initiative, Microsoft aims to train 10 million people in India on AI-related skills by 2030. The move aligns with the company’s broader strategy to strengthen India’s position in the global AI landscape.

India’s AI ecosystem is rapidly growing, with over 30,500 AI projects currently under development, according to Nadella. The country is also home to 17 million developers on GitHub, a figure projected to become the largest globally by 2028.

In February 2024, Microsoft launched a skilling initiative aimed at equipping 2 million people in India with AI competencies by 2025. This new investment builds on those efforts, expanding the reach and impact of Microsoft’s training programs.

The investment includes plans for regional expansion within India, further solidifying Microsoft’s presence. Nadella also highlighted the launch of the AI Innovation Network by Microsoft Research Lab, an initiative designed to accelerate the transition of AI research into practical business applications.

Additionally, Microsoft has partnered with SaaSBoomi, a community of over 4,000 startups and 6,000 founders, to drive India’s AI and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ecosystem. The collaboration aims to impact 5,000 startups and 10,000 entrepreneurs, contributing to India’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy.

The announcement followed Nadella’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, Nadella reiterated Microsoft’s commitment to supporting India’s vision of becoming an AI-first nation.

“Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for your leadership,” Nadella wrote in a post on LinkedIn and other platforms. “We are excited to expand our commitment to India and work together to ensure that every Indian benefits from the ongoing AI platform shift.”

Prime Minister Modi responded positively, expressing enthusiasm about Microsoft’s plans. “It was a pleasure to meet you, @satyanadella! Delighted to learn about Microsoft’s ambitious expansion and investment plans in India,” Modi said in a post. The initiative is expected to boost the country’s cloud and AI capabilities, create new opportunities for startups, and equip millions with advanced digital skills.