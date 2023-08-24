Live
Just In
Migrant worker cracks NEET, aims to serve poor patients
Rayagada: Krushna Chandra Ataka, a migrant labourer of Thuapadi village in Rayagada district, was deeply concerned over lack of basic health services for those living in poverty. He was determined to become a doctor so that he can be of help to those ailing patients who are deprived of health services.
In order to translate his dream into reality, Krushna cleared NEET by dint of sheer hard work. He prepared for the exams by self study. Now, he will enroll his name in a medical college.
As a migrant labourer, Krushna had returned from Kerala. His wife and family members are happy about his success. Poverty was not a hindrance for Krushna. He now looks forward to provide better health services to the poor and marginalised people of remote pockets of Rayagada district.