Mild earthquake strikes Delhi, PM Modi asks people to be vigilant

Delhi experienced a mild earthquake at 5:36 AM on Monday, sending residents into a state of panic as they rushed onto the streets. The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale, was felt not only in the national capital but also in neighboring areas, including Noida and Gurugram.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of only 5 kilometers. The tremors lasted just a few seconds but were strong enough to cause significant unease among the population, with furniture shaking and windows rattling in homes across the region.

In response to the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to assure the public. He urged residents to remain vigilant and suggested that there may be further seismic activity in the near future. "Tremors have been felt in the surrounding areas of Delhi, and people should be careful," he stated. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of adhering to safety measures and assured citizens that authorities are actively monitoring the situation.

As the city grapples with this unsettling event, residents are encouraged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.