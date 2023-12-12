Live
Minimum temperature remains below freezing point in Kashmir
There was some respite from biting cold in Kashmir on Tuesday as the minimum temperature picked up though it remained below the freezing point.
In sharp contrast to Monday’s minus 4.8, Srinagar city recorded minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.
An official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said, “Minimum temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar today while it was minus 3.5 in Gulmarg and minus 1.5 in Pahalgam.
“In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 7, Kargil minus 3.8 and Drass minus 5.1 as the night’s lowest temperature.
“Jammu had 9.8, Katra 8.2, Batote 4.3, Bhaderwah 2.6 and Banihal 2 as the minimum temperature”.
The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ begins each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.