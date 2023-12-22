Minister Blames Rahul Gandhi For Disruptions: 146 Opposition MPs Suspended In Winter Session Uproar

Amidst the controversy surrounding the suspension of 146 Opposition MPs during the Winter Session of Parliament, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has attributed the disruption to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of inciting Opposition MPs to create chaos within the House.

In an interview with India Today TV, Pralhad Joshi claimed that Rahul Gandhi was the instigator behind the disruptive actions of Opposition MPs in Parliament. According to Joshi, Rahul Gandhi deliberately encouraged MPs to carry placards into the House, indicating a deliberate effort to prevent the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Regarding the widespread suspension of Opposition MPs in the recently concluded Winter Session, Joshi asserted that these MPs had already decided not to participate in any discussions. He explained that the Speaker had personally engaged with all legislators, urging them to avoid disruptions and not bring placards into the House. Despite initial cooperation, disruptions began suddenly, allegedly after receiving instructions from someone.

Responding to the Opposition's demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the Parliament security breach, Joshi criticized their approach. He recalled a previous session where the Opposition initially sought a discussion on the Manipur issue. However, when the government agreed to discuss, they changed their stance, insisting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, revealing a pre-determined agenda to obstruct parliamentary proceedings.

In a conversation with Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor at India Today, Pralhad Joshi expressed his frustration, stating that those who genuinely wished to engage in discussions could be awakened, but those pretending to be asleep could not be stirred. He defended the government's response to the security breach, highlighting an ongoing investigation by Delhi Police and emphasizing the need for a preliminary inquiry report before making any statements.

Joshi clarified that the security breach occurred within the Chamber, and the matter was promptly handed over to the police for investigation. Several individuals have been arrested, and a high-level inquiry is in progress, with Joshi asserting the government's commitment to addressing the issue responsibly.