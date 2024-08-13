Minor Boy Fatally Attacks Man With Sword In Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar

A horrific incident unfolded in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar area when a minor boy brutally attacked a man with a sword, resulting in the victim's death. The deceased, identified as Ahmed Pathan, was repeatedly assaulted as he lay bleeding on the ground, according to a viral video of the attack.

The disturbing footage reveals that despite the presence of numerous onlookers, no one intervened to stop the assault. The incident, which occurred on August 8, has led to the registration of a case against five individuals. To date, four suspects have been apprehended, including a woman.

Authorities report that Pathan was ambushed by a group of 3-4 people, including the minor, while standing on a road in Shivaji Nagar. The young assailant launched a ferocious attack with the sword, even threatening bystanders who might have considered helping the victim. The assault continued even after Pathan had become motionless.

Police investigations reveal that the deceased and the accused were acquainted and had been involved in a heated altercation approximately two weeks prior to the incident. It was also noted that Pathan had a criminal record.

The brutal nature of the attack, carried out in broad daylight, has sparked outrage among local residents. Many are questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement, criticizing the police for their apparent lack of awareness about such a violent event occurring in a public space.

This incident follows a similar attack earlier in the month in Thane's Rabodi area, where three individuals were arrested for assaulting a 40-year-old man with a sword and knife, highlighting a concerning trend of violent public attacks in the region.