Minor girl gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 2 accused on the run

A minor girl was abducted and gangraped by two men who also filmed the sexual assault to blackmail her in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, the police said on Sunday.

After the victim’s family filed a complaint in Civil Lines police station about the April 1 incident, investigators have launched a manhunt for the accused, Abaz and Rizwan.

They have been booked under penal provisions for gang-rape, abduction and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Later, the girl was taken to a hospital for a medical checkup, police said.

A police officer said the gang-rape took place in a hotel after the two abducted her in a car from Company Bagh on Meerut Road.

The complaint submitted by the girl’s brother said that she and her mother had gone shopping where they got separated due to congestion.

After separating from her mother, the girl was standing on the road when the two accused forcibly pulled her into the vehicle and drove her to a hotel and gang-raped her.

The girl’s brother said in the complaint that after the incident the two threatened her with dire consequences if she mentioned the incident to anyone.

The incident has revived memories of the gang-rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman in Muzaffarnagar in January by her friend who was pressurising her to marry him.

The incident took place in Bawana village in Budhana area of the district.

The victim was lured away from her home and gangraped and strangled, the police said.

The woman’s friend Ashish and his two hired associates Shubham and Deepak were arrested and the three admitted their crime.

Investigation revealed that Ashish had taken a Rs 40,000 loan from a bank to hire the two killers, who also burnt the body after the gang rape.

Just before her abduction, the victim was seen travelling on a two-wheeler with her brother-in-law.