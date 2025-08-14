Minor girl sold, married off in MP

Jajpur: A 17-year-old tribal girl from Sukinda Chromites valley in Jajpur district was allegedly trafficked to Madhya Pradesh, where she was sold and later married off to the buyer. Though the incident took place two weeks ago, it came to light after the family of the girl filed a complaint with Kaliapani police on Tuesday night. According to reports, two sisters from Sansailo village under Sukinda police limits allegedly conspired to sell the minor girl. The younger sister, who happens to be a close friend of the victim, lured her with promise of pilgrimage and sightseeing. On July 27, the accused, along with her elder sister, took the minor girl to Madhya Pradesh on the pretext of pilgrimage and sightseeing but sold her to a man who intended to marry her.

The day after arriving in Madhya Pradesh, the victim had called her parents over the phone and said she was alright. However, about two weeks later, the family found out that she had been sold and married, with her in-laws allegedly paying money to buy her. The victim’s family confirmed the incident after seeing her marriage photographs and videos which she had sent from Madhya Pradesh to one of her friends.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint with Kaliapani police in this connection. They have also submitted marriage photographs and video of their daughter in Madhya Pradesh to the police as evidence. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and investigation is underway. “The two accused sisters are under the police scanner. We are taking all steps to nab all culprits involved in the crime,” said Kalinga Nagar ASP Suprasanna Mallick.