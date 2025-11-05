Minor raped by cousin

Angul: A 14-year-old girl, a student of Class 10, was allegedly raped by her cousin on Sunday at Chhendipada village. Chhendipada police, on the complaint of the victim, arrested the 26-year-old accused on Tuesday and forwarded him to court .This incident has created widespread resentment in the area.

Inspector in-charge Bibhudatta Chotray said the accused called the girl to his house for some household works when his mother was away. As the girl went to his house, he allegedly raped her.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents who then filed a complaint at the police station against the accused.

The IIC said the accused was arrested under POCSO Act. The victim was sent for medical examination.