Live
- Ingenuity Mars Helicopter loses contact with Perseverance rover: NASA
- Destroyed the state in all spheres Chandrababu criticized YS Jagan's rule
- New Gen AI model to help explain human memory, imagination
- New smart insulin pill with sugar-free chocolate to better manage diabetes
- Khadar steps into the shoes of people Experiences their hardship first hand
- India will be free of Maoist menace in next 3 years: Shah
- Security Fortified: Mangaluru Gears Up for Sri Rama Temple Inauguration
- Minor worker killed in Ahmedabad under-construction site collapse
- AIET-CySecK ink MoU on Cybersafety finishing school
- K'taka: Hindu activists beaten up in Muslim-dominated locality over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
Just In
Minor worker killed in Ahmedabad under-construction site collapse
Highlights
A 13-year-old minor worker was killed while 4 others who sustained injuries were rescued after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed here on Saturday, an official said.
Ahmedabad : A 13-year-old minor worker was killed while 4 others who sustained injuries were rescued after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed here on Saturday, an official said.
A rescue team, assisted by the police, managed to pull out four workers from the debris at 'Shyam Kameshwar Heights', opposite the GST Building in Ambawadi, here.
The deceased worker has been identified as Alkesh Pratap, 13. The injured individuals -- Sukhram (30), Kailash, (35), another person aged 22; and Vikas (18), are undergoing treatment, the official said.
One worker, however, remained trapped in the debris, and unfortunately, passed away. The rescued workers were provided medical attention and transported to a hospital in an ambulance.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS