Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to lead Friday prayers at Jamia mosque in Srinagar after 4 yrs

Srinagar: Senior religious leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will lead the Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday after four years.
The management of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar city known as the Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid said that senior police officials visited the residence of Mirwaiz on Thursday to inform him that the authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house arrest in his city outskirts Nigeen residence since August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated, according to the senior leader and his supporters.
J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has, however, told some reporters that the top cleric is given security for his own safety and otherwise he is free to move anywhere he likes.
This has been vehemently denied by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and his supporters.