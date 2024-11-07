'Misleading, prejudiced': O.P. Jindal University rubbishes law student's claims

Sonipat (Haryana): The O.P. Jindal Global University has said it will counter a law student's bid to question its recognition in any legal forum while deploring his "factually incorrect, misleading and prejudiced statements" in social and online media on a sub judice matter "with the malicious intention to influence public opinion and thereby decision-making".

The varsity also cited how the student in question, Kaustubh Shakkarwar, who has moved thePunjab and Haryana High Court, had been caught for plagiarism in his term-end course.

A non-profit university established by the Haryana government and recognised by the University Grants Commission, the O.P. Jindal Global University said that it had been accorded the status of Institution of Eminence by the Union Ministry of Education in November 2020, making it the only such varsity in the state.

It said that Shakkarwar is enrolled as a student in the LL.M. programme specialising in Intellectual Property and Technology Law at the Jindal Global Law School.

He appeared for his end-term examination in the course titled 'Law and Justice in a Globalizing World'. When the submission was put through Turnitin, the Turnitin report highlighted 88 per cent AI-generated content in his end-term submission for this course, the university said, adding that the student’s conduct was reported to its Unfair Means Committee.

Given the high percentage of AI-generated content which challenges the sanctity and integrity of the examinations, he failed this examination in terms of UGC Anti-plagiarism Regulations, 2018. He was given a re-sit opportunity, which he undertook and later passed the course, it added.

"The petitioner in question has been issuing factually incorrect, misleading and prejudiced statements in social and online media on a matter which has become sub judice with the malicious intention to influence public opinion and thereby decision-making. This act of the Petitioner is in abject disregard of judicial propriety, threatening the independence of the judiciary. Such acts of social media discussion on matters sub judice has been condemned by the Supreme Court of India," the O.P. Jindal Global University said.

It said that it "will continue to pursue this case on merits before any legal forum before which the matter is submitted".

"Additionally, the University is of the sincere opinion that since this matter pertains to adopting unethical practices in pursuit of academics including academic honesty and integrity of the examination process, no one would disapprove, in principle, the stand adopted by the University," it said.

"Lastly, the University, in addition to pursuing the legal matter, would also approach other relevant regulatory bodies/authorities to report the professional misconduct of the Petitioner (who also happens to be an advocate and an officer of the court)," the varsity added.