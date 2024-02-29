Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma Loses Battle with Cancer at 28

Rinky Chakma, the vibrant young woman who stole the hearts of many as Miss India Tripura 2017, has tragically passed away at the age of 28. Her story is one of courage and resilience, reminding us of the preciousness of life and the importance of fighting for what matters most.

Rinky's journey with cancer began two years ago, in 2022. A tumor discovered in her breast marked the beginning of a challenging battle. Despite undergoing surgery, the cancer spread to her lungs and eventually reached her head, forming a brain tumor. Sadly, her body became too weak to continue chemotherapy treatment.

Recently, Rinky was hospitalized at Max Hospital Saket in critical condition. One of her lungs was barely functioning, requiring her to be on a ventilator in intensive care. Just last month, she bravely shared her story and fight with cancer on social media. She explained why she had kept her health struggles private for so long and shared the financial difficulties her family faced due to the ongoing medical care. Rinky's openness touched many hearts and served as a testament to her strength and determination.

Beyond her title as Miss India Tripura, Rinky left a lasting impression on those who knew her. During the competition in 2017, she won the hearts of judges and audiences alike, earning the titles of Miss Congeniality and Beauty With a Purpose. These titles reflected her genuine kindness, warm personality, and dedication to making a positive impact on the world.

May she rest in peace, and may her memory continue to be a source of strength for her family and friends.