Missing boy’s body found in stone quarry

Jajpur: A day after a six-year-old boy went missing, his body was recovered from an abandoned stone quarry at Chargotha village in Jajpur district on Thursday. The deceased child has been identified as Shivu Rout, son of Bauribandhu Rout.

According to reports, Shivu was last seen playing on the village road in front of his uncle’s house on Wednesday evening. He went missing the same evening. The family members and some neighbours launched a search to locate him. His body was later found floating on the water accumulated in the abandoned quarry of the village on Thursday morning.

When the news of the death of the child spread, locals accused Shivu’s father, Bauri Rout, of killing the toddler in a bid to remarry another woman. The irate villagers then gathered at the house of Bauri and informed the police about the incident.

“Bauri had married the daughter of Kalakar Rout of the same village seven years back. After the birth of Shivu, Bauri drove away his wife along with the kid from his house four years back. As a result, Shivu and his mother have been staying in his uncle’s house since then. As Bauri was planning to remarry another woman, he kidnapped the boy and dumped his body in the abandoned stone quarry after killing him yesterday night,” said Sanatan , a villager.

On being informed, Jenapur police reached the spot and recovered the body of the child from the abandoned stone quarry. Scientific teams have been pressed into service to get leads to the crime. One platoon police force has been deployed at the site to maintain law and order.

Jenapur police station IIC Nirupama Jena said police have detained the father of the accused on the basis of the complaint by the deceased’s maternal uncle.

The incident has sent shock-waves in the village. Police are investigating the reason behind the child’s death and ascertaining the circumstances surrounding it.