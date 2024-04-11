Live
Just In
Mission South: After PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold roadshows, rally in Tamil Nadu
Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, one of the star campaigners for the BJP in Lok Sabha polls, will reach Tamil Nadu on Friday for a two-day visit.
The Home Minister will attend as many as four roadshows and one public meeting during his visit to the southern state.
His visit comes right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly successful roadshow in Chennai earlier this week and political rallies in Vellore and Coimbatore's Mettupalayam on Wednesday, where he had not only targeted the DMK's brand of politics, but also took on the Congress.
Shah will land in Madurai on Friday afternoon and travel to Kariakudi for the electioneering of T. Dhevanathan Yadav, the BJP candidate for the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency.
After the roadshow in Sivaganga, Shah will visit the Thirumayam temple in Pudukottai district before returning to Madurai. The senior BJP leader will then attend a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate for the Madurai Lok Sabha seat, Raama Sreenivasan.
He is also scheduled to offer prayers at the famous Madurai Meenakshi Sundaranar temple after the roadshow.
On Saturday, the Home Minister will travel to Kanniyakumari to attend a roadshow of BJP candidate and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.
After the roadshow, Shah will travel to Thiruvarur and address a public meeting in support of the BJP candidate from Nagapattinam, S.G.M. Ramesh.
He will then fly to Thoothukudi and from there reach Tenkasi by road to attend a roadshow to boost the campaign of BJP candidate B. John Pandian before winding up his two-day visit.