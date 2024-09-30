Live
- Tovino Thomas' fantasy action movie 'ARM' grosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
- Bid to divert attention from real issues: Shahnawaz slams Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ claim
Just In
Celebrating Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Highlights
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a tweet.
New Delhi: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a tweet. Mithun will be honoured with the award on October 8th for his significant contributions to Indian cinema as an actor and producer.
Mithun Chakraborty, known for his prolific career, achieved a remarkable feat by acting in 19 films in a single year in Bollywood. Earlier this year, in January, he was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan, further solidifying his legacy in the film industry.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS