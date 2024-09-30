Celebrating Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a tweet. Mithun will be honoured with the award on October 8th for his significant contributions to Indian cinema as an actor and producer.

Mithun Chakraborty, known for his prolific career, achieved a remarkable feat by acting in 19 films in a single year in Bollywood. Earlier this year, in January, he was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan, further solidifying his legacy in the film industry.