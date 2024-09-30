  • Menu
Celebrating Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Celebrating Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a tweet.

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a tweet. Mithun will be honoured with the award on October 8th for his significant contributions to Indian cinema as an actor and producer.

Mithun Chakraborty, known for his prolific career, achieved a remarkable feat by acting in 19 films in a single year in Bollywood. Earlier this year, in January, he was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan, further solidifying his legacy in the film industry.

