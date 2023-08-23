Live
Just In
Mizoram bridge collapse: Arvind Kejriwal mourns loss of lives
Highlights
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief on the under-construction railway bridge collapse in Mizoram, which claimed 17 lives on Wednesday.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Mizoram, where an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang. My heart goes out to the families affected by the tragedy; I pray for them. Let's stand united in these difficult times," Kejriwal posted on X.
The incident occurred in Sairang area of the Aizawl district in Mizoram. Rescue efforts are currently underway to save potential survivors who might be trapped beneath the debris.
