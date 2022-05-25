MKCG Medical College and Hospital cry for attention

Berhampur: The Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital here is in shambles, according to various people's organisations and the sensitive citizens of Berhampur who have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through superintendent Prof. Santosh Kumar Mishra on Tuesday.

Lack of proper infrastructure at the MKCG has spawned a wave of resentment among the members of these organisations led by city-based Manav Adhikar Surakshya Manch. In a 11-point memorandum to the CM they demanded opening of a geriatric ward for senior citizens and a burn care unit, 24X7 regional diagnistic centre, put in track the MRI unit, a CT scan, mamography and OPG X-ray machine in the radio-diagnostic department, streamline the dialysis service, appoint senior doctors in casualty, to make trauma care centre fully operational, increase ICU beds, provide more ambulances.

They demanded steps to put an end to percentage nexus between owners of private ambulance and the staff deployed for operation of government ambulances, check frequent trespass of some middlemen of private hospitals and clinics who are hand-in-glove with doctors and send MKCG patients to local private clinics and nursing homes, indirectly collect lakh, immediate arrest of dalals of private clinics, nursing homes, blood banks and ambulance service, provision of fire safety measures in all buildings in MKCG and redress all complaints and problems of patients and the attendants on priority basis.

Stating that people of south Odisha depend on MKCG Medical College and Hospital, they demanded that the government take immediate steps for infrastructural development in the premier institution. "MKCG Hospital is the go-to destination for thousands of patients from Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and other districts and also for several patients from border areas of Andhra Pradesh.

Among others, Manch convener Abani Kumar Gaya, convener, Forum for Ganjam Sudhir Rout, E T Rao, labour leader Rabi Rath and many others were present at the time of submission of the memorandum.

The members resorted to beating of gongs at the hospital gate prior to submission of the memorandum.