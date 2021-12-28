MLA Atishi makes a big mark by inaugurating Navjeevan Camp work of laying new water pipeline

New Delhi: The Kejriwal government which is considered the government of the common man is going to give a big relief to the Navjeevan Camp area located in Govindpur. This has been done by the MLA of Kalkaji, Atishi. This will be marked as a historical day for Navjeevan Camp located at Govindpuri in Kalkaji. The problem related to supply of pure water through pipeline was pending since years, was resolved. MLA Atishi Inaugurated the work of laying a new water pipeline in 100% of the streets .With this project, Delhi Jal Board will be able to deliver water to every household in a matter of days.



In a few days, the Delhi Jal Board will finish this work, and after that the work of making lanes, making drains and laying lattice will start.It has been announced by the Delhi government of Aam Aadmi Party that water connections will now be given directly by the Jal Board.With this, people will get rid of middlemen. To overcome the problem of water pollution, the Delhi government should work on a war footing.In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government is giving 200 units of electricity for free.



Apart from this, water is also being given free of cost. Now people are also being given free sewer connection. This decision of the government will give great relief to thousands of people and will also save their money.Women were constantly raising this problem in the foot marches of MLA Atishi in the Navjeevan camp.



MLA Atishi understands how important it is to supply water pipelines to women.Living up to its promise is the hallmark of the Kejriwal government, and this is what people are saying today in the streets of Navjeevan Camp.People are also saying that now the Aam Aadmi Party government has to be formed in the municipal corporation to get rid of the filth and corruption.

Addressing the local residents at the inauguration, MLA Atishi said, "There were complaints from women that if they slip in the streets, they get hurt.That's why we have also decided that after the new water pipeline is laid, the drains and streets will also be reconstructed." The women of Navjeevan Camp, elders blessed the MLA Atishi. The growing faith in the faces of the people of Navjeevan Camp for the clean politics of the Aam Aadmi Party is clearly visible.