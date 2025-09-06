Live
MLA Sengottaiyan questions AIADMK‘s democratic claims after removal from all party posts
Chennai: In a dramatic escalation of internal tensions, senior AIADMK leader and Gobichettipalayam MLA, K.A. Sengottaiyan, on Saturday hit out at the party leadership after being stripped of his organisational responsibilities, questioning whether democracy truly functioned within the party.
Sengottaiyan, a nine-time legislator and former Minister, was removed from his posts as organisation secretary and as secretary of the Erode Suburban (West) district unit.
The AIADMK high command also dismissed seven of his loyalists from district-level roles, in response to his ultimatum that the leadership should readmit former functionaries and leaders within ten days to consolidate the party.
Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam after the announcement, Sengottaiyan said he had merely voiced the opinion of the cadre and people.
“Only a united AIADMK can return to power. Yesterday I expressed my views, and today I have been relieved of my posts,” he remarked.
Without naming AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he observed that democracy in a party meant seeking an explanation before disciplinary action.
“He himself has said that anyone can express their opinion freely. Then why not allow me the same space?” he asked.
When pressed on whether Palaniswami was directly behind his removal, Sengottaiyan quipped, “Cannot say now.”
On whether he had raised his concerns in the general body meeting, he retorted, “When was it convened?”
He maintained that his appeal was in line with popular sentiment, recalling that even expelled leaders had requested to rejoin unconditionally.
He further stressed that his stand had received support from several political figures, including T.T.V. Dhinakaran, BJP leader H. Raja, and DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant.
“This is not about personal gain. It is about the future of the party,” he said, adding that time would show whether he had consulted senior colleagues before going public.
Asserting that his removal would not deter him, Sengottaiyan vowed to continue pressing for unity and inclusiveness within the AIADMK, insisting that the path he had chosen was aligned with the aspirations of both the cadre and the public.