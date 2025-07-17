Live
- Sindhu bows out of Japan Open
- Wordle Answer Today (July 17): Clues and Solution for the 5-Letter Word
- England docked WTC points for slow over-rate, slip to 3rd in standings
- 64,128 golden families identified in Kurnool dist
- Sushmita Sen inspires youth to embrace self-worth and acceptance at leadership event
- Why early menopause raises risk of depression in some women
- Ayurveda diet for monsoon: Expert tips to achieve glowing and healthy skin naturally
- The Hans India anniversary celebrated at Prasanthi Nilayam
- Rakul Preet Singh highlights the role of yoga in her self-love journey
- Smarter Assistance Unlocked: Microsoft Copilot Now Scans Your Entire Desktop
MNS Activists Confront Shopkeeper Over Anti-Marathi Social Media Post
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers in Mumbai confronted a Rajasthani shopkeeper and forced him to publicly apologize for posting objectionable content about Marathi language and Maharashtra on social media.
Workers from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have once again been involved in confronting a shopkeeper in Mumbai over alleged anti-Marathi sentiments expressed online.
Video footage shows MNS leader Vishwajeet Dholam, accompanied by other party officials, confronting a shopkeeper from Rajasthan and compelling him to issue a public apology for posting controversial content about Marathi language and Maharashtra on his WhatsApp status.
The shopkeeper, identified as Premsingh Devda who operates Lucky Medical Shop in Vikhroli market, was confronted at his workplace and forced to publicly apologize for his social media post.
The incident occurred after Devda published a social media status containing derogatory language regarding Marathi and Maharashtra. He was summoned from his shop and pressured to issue an apology for the remarks contained in his online post.
Following the confrontation at his shop, Devda was then accompanied to the local police station, where he was required to apologize once again for his actions.