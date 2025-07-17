MNS Activists Confront Shopkeeper Over Anti-Marathi Social Media Post

Workers from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have once again been involved in confronting a shopkeeper in Mumbai over alleged anti-Marathi sentiments expressed online.

Video footage shows MNS leader Vishwajeet Dholam, accompanied by other party officials, confronting a shopkeeper from Rajasthan and compelling him to issue a public apology for posting controversial content about Marathi language and Maharashtra on his WhatsApp status.

The shopkeeper, identified as Premsingh Devda who operates Lucky Medical Shop in Vikhroli market, was confronted at his workplace and forced to publicly apologize for his social media post.

The incident occurred after Devda published a social media status containing derogatory language regarding Marathi and Maharashtra. He was summoned from his shop and pressured to issue an apology for the remarks contained in his online post.

Following the confrontation at his shop, Devda was then accompanied to the local police station, where he was required to apologize once again for his actions.