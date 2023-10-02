  • Menu
Moderate quake hits Meghalaya, no damage reported

Moderate quake hits Meghalaya, no damage reported
Highlights

A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills region and adjoining Assam districts on Monday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Meghalaya's North Garo Hills region and adjoining Assam districts on Monday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the moderate intensity tremor, which struck at 6.15 p.m. on Monday evening, was strongly felt in North Garo Hills and adjoining West and East Garo Hills districts, as well as adjacent areas of Assam.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

The Meghalaya Disaster Management Authority said that there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property. Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-protective structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

