Modi 3.0 Portfolios

1 Raj Nath Singh - Minister of Defence.

2 Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

3 Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

4 Jagat Prakash Nadda - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

5 Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of Rural Development.

6 Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

7 Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs.

8 Manohar Lal - Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power.

9 H. D. Kumaraswamy - Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel.

10 Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry.

11 Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education.

12 Jitan Ram Manjhi - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

13 Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh - Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

14 Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

15 Dr. Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

16 Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu - Minister of Civil Aviation.

17 Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

18 Jual Oram - Minister of Tribal Affairs.

19 Giriraj Singh - Minister of Textiles.

20 Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

21 Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

22 Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

23 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism.

24 Annpurna Devi - Minister of Women and Child Development

25 Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs.

26 Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

27 Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

28 G. Kishan Reddy - Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

29 Chirag Paswan - Minister of Food Processing Industries.

30 C R Patil - Minister of Jal Shakti