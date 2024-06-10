Live
- FIFA WC Qualifiers: With qualification at stake, India to start post-Chhetri era against Qatar
- Bhadradri Distic Public Radio Program
- Common people suffering due to misdeeds of banned CPI Maoists
- 'People of India always stood for peace', PM Modi takes veiled dig at Pakistan
- KSRTC Requests Bus Fare Increase
- Indian life insurers logged Rs 27,034 crore new premium in May
- Telugu Film Industry pays tribute to Ramoji Rao
- Modi 3.0 Portfolios
- Balakrishna as ‘Monster’ in ‘NBK 109’ glimpse
Just In
1 Raj Nath Singh - Minister of Defence. 2 Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation. 3 Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of...
1 Raj Nath Singh - Minister of Defence.
2 Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.
3 Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
4 Jagat Prakash Nadda - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
5 Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of Rural Development.
6 Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
7 Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs.
8 Manohar Lal - Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power.
9 H. D. Kumaraswamy - Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel.
10 Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry.
11 Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education.
12 Jitan Ram Manjhi - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
13 Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh - Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
14 Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
15 Dr. Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
16 Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu - Minister of Civil Aviation.
17 Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
18 Jual Oram - Minister of Tribal Affairs.
19 Giriraj Singh - Minister of Textiles.
20 Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
21 Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.
22 Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
23 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism.
24 Annpurna Devi - Minister of Women and Child Development
25 Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs.
26 Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
27 Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.
28 G. Kishan Reddy - Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.
29 Chirag Paswan - Minister of Food Processing Industries.
30 C R Patil - Minister of Jal Shakti