Modi Assures Support Amidst Assam's Flood Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday enquired about the flood situation prevalent in Assam and pledged comprehensive support to mitigate the crisis, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The relentless downpours have worsened the scenario across the state, submerging numerous districts and impacting hundreds of thousands of inhabitants.

''Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. I explained to him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and part of our upper Assam districts,'' Sarma shared in a post on X.

Additionally, Modi was briefed on the relief efforts led by the state government.

Sarma further disclosed, ''He assured me of full cooperation from the Government of India during this hour of crisis.''

The flood conditions deteriorated on Sunday, claiming two more lives and affecting over 262,000 individuals across eight districts.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal also contacted CM Sarma to discuss the grim flood situation, particularly in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

''Spoke to Hon'ble Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa over the phone regarding the flood situation in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and other parts of the state. Requested him to provide all necessary assistance to the flood victims,'' Sonowal conveyed in a post on X.

In response, Sarma reassured the MP from Dibrugarh that prompt relief will be provided to the affected populace.

''We are continuously monitoring the situation in Dibrugarh. Our administration is taking all necessary measures and standing firmly with the people of Dibrugarh and other affected areas in this hour of crisis,'' the CM stated.

In a 'special bulletin' on Sunday, the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati indicated that a cyclonic circulation exists over Assam and its vicinity at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level.

''Due to the synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal into the Northeastern region, driven by strong southerly/south-westerly winds at lower levels, extensive rainfall with heavy to very heavy precipitation is highly probable over Assam,'' it noted.

These conditions are expected to persist in the state until July 4, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall, it concluded.