Live
- SCR ferried 3 cr passengers from Oct 1 to Nov 10
- Rachakonda CP inspects arrangements for national meet of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
- It’s war of two parivars, roars Revanth, asks people to lend support to Gandhis
- Revanth claps back at BRS, says only four of KCR family lost jobs
- Palle praises Payyavula for presenting best budget
- 28 Arrested After Attack on Officials in Vikarabad
- Govt urges LG to make 10K bus marshals permanent
- Dr Srirama Murthy elected president of ISO
- No religion encourages activity that creates pollution: SC
- KTR in Delhi to Discuss Allegations of Tender Irregularities
Just In
Modi attacks Congress for its anti-quota stance
The Congress is trying to break the collective strength of SC, ST and OBC by creating divisions among them to weaken their voice and eventually end the reservation for them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he called for unity among these communities.
New Delhi : The Congress is trying to break the collective strength of SC, ST and OBC by creating divisions among them to weaken their voice and eventually end the reservation for them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he called for unity among these communities.
“That's why I keep saying ‘ek rahenge, toh safe rahenge (if you remain united, you would be safe)," he said while interacting with BJP workers in Jharkhand under the 'mera booth sabse mazboot' programme through the NaMo app.
Modi also highlighted the "failures" of the JMM-Congress-RJD combine's five-year rule and said the state has to be freed from “corruption, mafiaism and misrule” to put it on the path of progress. The kind of blessings that the BJP is receiving at booth levels, it's clear that the “corrupt” JMM-led government is set to be ousted, Modi asserted.“The countdown has begun,” he said.
Modi said “everyone from the royal family” of the Congress -- from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi -- were “staunch opponents” of the provision of reservation and the party crushed all the voices rising in its favour till it was at the helm from “panchayat to Parliament” as the Dalit, OBC and Adivasi societies were scattered then.