Modi bats for ‘non-dynastic’ youngsters to enter politics

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said collective efforts will help the youth sans a political background to rise in politics and asserted that the spirit shown by such people during the freedom struggle is required again to attain the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said his Independence Day call for one lakh youth without any political background to join politics has evoked wide reactions with some youth stating that dynastic politics crushes new talent.

"This year from Red Fort, I have urged one lakh youth who are not from a political background to connect with the political system. This point of mine has garnered tremendous response. We thus come to know that a large number of our youth are eagerly ready to enter politics," Modi said.

All they are looking for is the right opportunity and apt guidance, he added. "I have also received letters from youth across the country on this subject. Enormous response is being received on social media as well. People have sent me many kinds of suggestions. Some youth have written in their letters that it is truly inconceivable for them.

On account of the absence of a political legacy on part of their grandfather or parents they could not enter politics despite wanting to," the prime minister said. Some youth have written that they possess a good experience of working at the ground level and hence they can be helpful in solving people's problems, he said. "Some youth have also written that dynastic politics crushes new talent. Some youth have mentioned that such efforts will lend more strength to our democracy. I thank each and everyone for sending in suggestions on the subject," Modi said.

He hoped that with collective efforts, youth who do not possess a political background, will also be able to come forward in politics. Their experience and their fervour will prove useful for the country, Modi said.



"Even during the freedom struggle, many such people had come forward, who did not have any political background. They took the plunge for the sake of India's freedom. Once more, we require the same spirit to attain the goal of Viksit Bharat," he said. He urged the youth to positively join this campaign. "This step of yours will be transformative in terms of your future and the country's future," Modi said.

