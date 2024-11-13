Modi, BJP, RSS working 24x7 to finish off Constitution: Rahul

Gondia: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and RSS were working round-the-clock to ‘finish off’ the Constitution.

The Constitution of India enshrines the values of unity, equality, respect for every religion, and does not talk about hatred, suppression of farmers and inequality, he said. "I can tell you with a guarantee that the Prime Minister has never read the Constitution, because had he read it, he would have respected what is written in the Constitution," he said.