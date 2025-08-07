Live
Modi cannot stand up to Trump due to Adani probe
Highlights
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not standing up to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats due to the bribery allegations involving the Adani Group.
"India, please understand: The reason PM Modi cannot stand up to President Trump despite his repeated threats is the ongoing U.S. investigation into Adani," Rahul wrote in a post on X.
One threat is to expose the financial links between Modi, AA, and Russian oil deals. Modi's hands are tied," he added.
He did not specify what AA means, but he has a track record of accusing Modi of being in cahoots with billionaires like the Adanis and the Ambanis.
