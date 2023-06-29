Modi convenes Jumbo cabinet meeting on Monday. Possibility of reshuffle of ministers likely

New Delhi: The jumbo meeting of the Union cabinet will be held on Monday evening which clearly indicates that it is meant to take a final decision on rejig of the cabinet.

Normally only Cabinet rank ministers are invited to attend the cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. But this time even those who are in the rank of minister of State and MoS independent charge have also been invited for the meeting.

BJP circles say that this development took place after Modi had a meeting with party president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night. It is said that Modi and Shah would be explaining the strategy the BJP needs to follow to tear up for Lok Sabha elections as well as the Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh that would be held later this year.

It is being speculated that good number of the ministers would be drafted for party work while new faces would be inducted in their place. After the BJP and Eknath Shinde group formed government in Maharashtra, BJP had promised to accommodate some of them in the cabinet. Similarly, change of guard in Telangana state unit and induction of Malayalam super star Suresh Gopi is also likely.